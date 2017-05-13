Train derailed in Greece! Three dead & six injured! (VIDEOS-PHOTOS)

A train was derailed en route to From Athens to Thessaloniki, near the Adendro station at the outskirts of Thessaloniki.

The death toll rises to three as one more injured person, one og the two drivers of the train died. The injured people are six in total.

The train crashed on a house.

The rescue teams were trying for hours to pull people out of the train.

It is still not clear why the train went off the rails.

The authorities are approaching the incident as an accident, for the time being.

The train had around 70 passengers.