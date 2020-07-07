Train derailed in Kifissia, Athens – Ten people injured

Most of the ten injured passengers were standing up at the time of the accident

A train derailed at the entrance of the station of Kifissia injuring ten passengers.

According to the first information, the train entered the station at a higher speed than it should, it derailed and crashed into a wall.

The first data indicate that for some reason the driver was unable to slow down, either due to a problem with the brakes or for some other reason that will be investigated.

