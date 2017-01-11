Train trapped in snow with baby in need of surgery

An intercity train traveling to Thessaloniki from Domokos with 300 passengers came to a halt after losing its engine, causing major disruptions in the railway networks, Wednesday. According to reports, which have been corroborated by MP George Katsiantonis, a couple with a baby suffering from serious health problems in need of surgery are on board the train.

After a 3-hour delay due to its failed engine, the train started moving again at a very slow pace using a back-up head-end that had arrived. It subsequently lost the second engine and was forced to wait for a third head-end to arrive, causing great delays in the other trains using the Athens-Thessaloniki railway line.

According to reports on Skai TV, the train came to a standstill after its engine malfunctioned following a short-circuit. Trainose officials say the extreme weather and snow have frozen the railway track links, which have not been cleared causing breaks in the electrical current. Meanwhile, the passengers on board the train are calling for help as they told protothema.gr that they are trapped in the middle of nowhere with no heat, food or water.