Trainer aircraft crashes in Turkey (video)

A trainer aircraft crashed near Bujukcekmece Lake in Constantinople (Istanbul).

According to the Turkish Sozcu, the plane crashed in a field, while the pilot was pulled out injured and taken to hospital. The cause of the fall remains unknown.

The plane had taken off from Hezarfen Airport, near the crash site. According to the report, if the pilot had failed to maneuver, the plane would have gone down on the main highway of Constantinople.