TRAINOSE’s new rolling stock to be unvailed in Thessaloniki International Fair 2018

Trial operation of the “Silver Arrow” trains is expected to begin over the next period on Thessaloniki – Larissa railway section

TRAINOSE SA is expected to present its new rolling stock that will be launched on Athens – Thessaloniki railway corridor, at the 83rd Thessaloniki International Fair 2018.

The trains that will be servicing intercity itineraries in the near future are branded by Ferrovie Dello Stato Italiane, the mother-company of TRAINOSE, as “Silver Arrow” (or “Frecciargento” in Italian) and can develop speeds up to 200 km/h.

Trial operation of the “Silver Arrow” trains is expected to begin over the next period -upon the rolling stock’s arrival in Greece- on Thessaloniki – Larissa railway section. For this purpose, 3 Greek train drivers are going to Italy in order to receive the necessary training.

When infrastructure and electrification works on Athens – Thessaloniki line will be fully completed, state-of-the-art trains will be covering the distance between the two cities, in just 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Source: ypodomes