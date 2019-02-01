“Traitor”: Protesters verbally attack government spokesman over Prespes agreement (video-photos)

It becomes increasingly difficult for members of the government to find a place they can visit without police protection

The government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos was in for a bad surprise when a group of people gathered outside of “Atlantis” Hotel in Heraklion, Crete to protest against the Prespes agreement.

Mr. Tzanakopoulos, had traveled to the island to attend the Heraklion Citizens Initiative on Unity of Progressive Forces on the subject, “The need for convergence of progressive forces in Greece and Europe”.

A group of citizens, however, as it happens all over the country, found the opportunity to demonstrate against the government decisions on the handling of the negotiations with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

The protesters were yelling calling him and the government “traitors” and sang anthems for Macedonia.