Transavia Airlines announced the addition of three new flights from Brussels to Athens.

The Dutch low-cost airline and a wholly-owned subsidiary of KLM, with its new base in Brussels (Zaventem) has announced the launch by Transavia airlines, of the three flights to Greece scheduled to start in 2020.

Brussels – Corfu | from 18 April, twice a week, 737-800

Brussels – Heraklion from April 4, twice a week, 737-800

Brussels – Thessaloniki from April 2, 3 times a week, 737-800.

source tornosnews.com