Transavia France adds more flights to Rhodes & Kalamata

Author: Thema Newsroom

The airline company “Transavia France” has launched additional flights, including Greece, for its 2020 Summer Flight Itinerary.

The additional flights to Greece include:

As of January 17, Nantes – Rhodes | from March 29, once a week, 737-800

TO4622 NTE0 800 – 1300RHO 73H 7

TO4623 RHO1345 – 1645NTE 73H 7

Paris (Orly) – Kalamata | from April 5, 2 times a week, 737-800

TO3562 ORY0605 – 1015KLX 73H 4

TO3562 ORY0815 – 1225KLX 73H 7

TO3563 KLX1100 – 1320ORY 73H 4

TO3563 KLX1310 – 1530ORY 73H 7

New itineraries for Greece already added to the 2020 schedule are Montpellier – Athens From April 4, 2020, twice a week, 737-800

Montpellier – Heraklion from April 3, 2020, twice a week, 737-800

Montpellier – Athens | From 4 April 2020, twice a week, 737-800

Montpellier – Heraklion from April 3, 2020, twice a week, 737-800

