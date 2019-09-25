Transcript of Trump’s call with Ukrainian president released (see full transcript)

The transcript shows Trump asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden’s son’s company

US President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into whether ex-Vice President Joe Biden blocked an investigation into his son’s company, according to a summary of the call between the two leaders.
The memo was released Wednesday morning.

Democratic frontrunner Biden allegedly stepped in to quash a Ukrainian investigation into Burisma Holdings, a natural gas company where his son Hunter Biden was a director.“Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it…it sounds horrible to me,” Trump continued.

The president promised to release a “complete, fully declassified and unredacted” transcript of the July call after Democrats began threatening impeachment, charging Trump with pressuring Ukraine to restart the investigation in exchange for some $391 million in frozen military aid to the country. The allegations stem from the reported concerns of a “whistleblower” who did not actually hear the content of the call.

