Transcript of Trump’s call with Ukrainian president released (see full transcript)

US President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into whether ex-Vice President Joe Biden blocked an investigation into his son’s company, according to a summary of the call between the two leaders.

The memo was released Wednesday morning.

Democratic frontrunner Biden allegedly stepped in to quash a Ukrainian investigation into Burisma Holdings, a natural gas company where his son Hunter Biden was a director.“Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it…it sounds horrible to me,” Trump continued.

The president promised to release a “complete, fully declassified and unredacted” transcript of the July call after Democrats began threatening impeachment, charging Trump with pressuring Ukraine to restart the investigation in exchange for some $391 million in frozen military aid to the country. The allegations stem from the reported concerns of a “whistleblower” who did not actually hear the content of the call.

soure rt.com