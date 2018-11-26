Transgender accuses NBA star Dwight Howard of threatening his life (videos)

A cisgender man—who many believed to be a transgender woman—has come forward to accuse NBA star Dwight Howard of sexual harassment and threatening his life.

On Saturday (Nov. 24) Twitter user Masin Elije took to the social platform and went into detail about their alleged relationship and the events leading up to the present day accusation.

Elije said he met Howard on the set of Wild ‘N Out. “We made eye contact and a week later he was in my DMs,” and soon after the two began exchanging intimate photos.

Elije then posted a direct message between him and the Washington Wizard center in which he asks if his friends and family know of his dealing with transgender women and men, to which the 32-year-old allegedly side-stepped the question.

Calvin works for Dwight and Calvin begun to get irate, disrespectful and homophobic as I continued to deny his “hush money” and said I wasn’t signing the NDA! He tried to insult my intelligence telling me Dwight doesn’t know me and “I never spoke to dwight” Despite me meeting him pic.twitter.com/UksdSj4np2 — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) November 25, 2018

(Allegedly) Calvin and Dwight’s camp begun to tell me things like “we know where you’re at” “we are watching you” “we saw what building you came out of” and even went as deep to telling me “You gon find a new residence” pic.twitter.com/ulIaYOEPDC — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) November 25, 2018

This morning I woke up to a text, stating “you’re a dead man walking and you’re playing with fire” I have no idea who sent it but I found out from a reliable source Calvin is (Allegedly) a dangerous person and a hypocrite. — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) November 25, 2018

I want you guys to know, I have already contacted police but if anything shall happen to ME, this is the truth, here is my proof and I don’t want you guys to ever stop fighting for ME and what is right! Dwight Howard is heartless and has the power to stop all this, but he WONT! — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) November 25, 2018