Transgender icon says it is all “a sham” (video)

A well-known figure within the LGBT community is speaking out on the polarising issue, claiming it is all a “sham”.

In June 2016, Jamie Shupe became the first American to have his gender legally recognized as “non-binary,” by order of an Oregon court.

Shupe, born male, had already started taking female hormones when the court, at his request, ordered that his sex be changed from female to non-binary.

Now the former Army sergeant says he’s been shunned by the LGBT community because of his outspoken disagreement with transgender surgeries and the transitioning of children.

Jamie Shupe was born a male but entered the transgender lifestyle around age 50. He underwent hormone replacement therapy during his transition and then became something of a liberal hero when the state of Oregon made a landmark legal decision.

But unlike what most would think, he is not an outspoken advocate of the transgender community for others to follow the same path. But after going through the transition process, Shupe is actually warning people about a “sham.”

“All I needed to do was switch over my hormone operating fuel and get my penis turned into a vagina. Then I’d be the same as any other woman. That’s the fantasy the transgender community sold me,” Shupe wrote in an eye-opening essay published this week for The Daily Signal. “It’s the lie I bought into and believed.”

Shupe, who is an Army veteran and retired mechanic, blasted the medical community for eagerly going along with the demands of those who have convinced themselves that they need life-altering hormones and surgical procedures with almost no questions asked.

“After convincing myself that I was a woman during a severe mental health crisis, I visited a licensed nurse practitioner in early 2013 and asked for a hormone prescription,” he explained.

Shupe wrote that a political environment of compliance and fear has influenced doctors and nurses to keep any objections about transgender procedures to themselves.

“I should have been stopped, but out-of-control, transgender activism had made the nurse practitioner too scared to say no,” he scolded.

“In January 2019, unable to advance the fraud for another single day, I reclaimed my male birth sex. The weight of the lie on my conscience was heavier than the value of the fame I’d gained from participating in this elaborate swindle,” he said.

