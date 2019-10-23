Transgender kidnapped, tortured and gangraped in Pakistan

A transgender in Pakistan was violently dragged out of a car before being tortured and raped by two men. The case came to light nearly a month later after police finally filed the incident.

Four transgender people, from 5the city of Kamalia in Pakistan, were booked to appear in a festival near a local village, on September 20.

As they were driving to their destination five men intercepted and pulled one of the group to a nearby farmhouse.

Two raped one of the passengers while three armed men were on guard.

The victim was later dropped 20 kilometres away in Sahiwal, where they were then collected by colleague Binyamin who was at the festival venue.

