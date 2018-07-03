Travel to Greece: Where to go in Argolis, Peloponnese (PHOTOS)

Located at just under a 2-hour drive from Athens, the Argolis peninsula in the Peloponnese region offers many different historical sites, culture and beauty to tourists looking for a spectacular vacation in Greece.

Argos is considered to be the longest continually inhabited town and the first municipality on Greece.

It is dotted with ancient ruins of citadels and theaters denoting one of the town’s greatest legends as being the home base of the Mycenaean empire which ruled over Greece from 1600 to 1100 BC.

The nearby seaport town of Nafplio is also located in the Argolis region and is a must-see on your vacation in Greece. The first capital city of Modern Greece was Nafplio and until this day you will see ruins of the fortress walls up high overlooking the town from the mountain side.

This charming and romantic town has small streets that wrap around neoclassic buildings and squares and is the perfect place to visit anytime of the year.

Wondering where to eat? Here’s a travel tip: While visiting this historical town, be sure to check out Fish Tavern Savouras; established in 1841, it is one of the oldest restaurants in Nafplio.

Next on the list of places you must visit while you travel Greece’s Argolis peninsula, is Epidavros. Here you will find everything from ancient ruins and an impressive ancient Greek theater to a quaint town with tavernas serving up local treats.

Epidavros is a must see on any trip through the Peloponnese and during the summer months there are weekend shows at the ancient theater of Epidavros, that draws in crowds of 1,000s of spectators from all around the world.

Just when you thought you have seen all that the region has to offer, you realize there is so much more history and beauty to explore when you visit . This small village was first written about by Homer, who referred to it as Asini in the Iliad which was one of the cities whose fleet took part in the Trojan War – now that’s history.

Be sure to visit the ruins of are located just outside of Tolo on top of a hilly cape. This small fishing village has become a top destination for tourists.

The place to stay while visting the region is Drepano, a village close to Tolo and next to Ancient Asini. Here you will find the located on the beach of Plaka. It’s perfect for families, friends and couples to relax and unwind. Learn more about where to stay here.

Source: Kerry Kolasa-Sikiaridi/greekreporter