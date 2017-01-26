Travelchannel: Santorini among the 21 most exciting places you should visit

According to Travelchannel, Santorini is among the 21 most exciting places you should visit.

In an article in its website Travelchannel uncovers the magic of each destination as they combine beauty with unforgetable experiences.

21. Βlue Lagoon, Iceland



Blue Lagoon’s sea water in Iceland, the biggest geothermal pool in the world is recycling its waters every 40 hours. It is perfect for revitalizing your skin and your soul!

20. Cinque Terre, Italy



A National Park protected by UNESCO, with steep slopes that turned into vineyards.

19. Four Seasons Tented Camp, Thailand



Visit the place where Thailand, Mianmar and Laos meet in the Four Seasons Tented Camp, with a view to Ruak river.

18. Vieques, Puerto Rico



Six miles from san Juan, in the island of Vieques away from tall buildings and traffic, you will find virgin natural beauty everywhere around!

17. Peninsula Hotel, Hong Kong



A place to feel like a royalty, the historic 5-star hotel awaits you, with its amazing view to the harbor.

16. Bernese Alps, Switzerland

A must for all those who love outdoos winter activities, near the town of Interlaken.

15. Secter Beach, Kauai



A place for the adventurous few who are willing to walk until they find a small paradise on Earth.

14. National Sekoya Park, California

The National Park has some of the oldest trees in the world. Giant 3000 year old trees cover the Park and it has activities for everyone.

13. Milford Sound, New Zealand



Waterfalls in Milford Sound, kayak amazing forests… What more do you need?

12. Wakaya Club & Spa, Fiji



A private resort with spa, blue beaches and everything even the most demanding customer could ever ask for!

11. Dubai skiing, UAE



They have money, so they brought snow in the middle of one the hottest places on Earth. That alone could be a reason to visit it, but it is not the only one…

10. National Volcano Park, Hawai



Two of the world’s most active volcanos, Kilauea and Mauna Loa are there to amaze you!

9. Marrakech, Marocco



The historic city with the famous Jemaa el-Fnaa market is there for you with its food and fairytale scenery.

8. Utah Valley , National Park



Not just a scenery for cowboy movies. Its amazing Four Corners Monument formation will leave you in awe!

7. Venice, Italy



Venice, with its carnival, the beautiful buildings…one of the most romantic places in the world!

6. Singita Ebony Lodge, South Africa



Perfect view, awa from the noise of the city, luxurious…just perfect!

5. Jellyfish Lake, Palau



500 miles away from the Philipinnes the famous lake with the jellyfish that cannot sting antmore attracts hundreds of divers just for the experience of swimming among them.

4. Santorini, Greece



You can understand that you are looking at pictures of Santorini with just a glance! One of the most “trademark” places of Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean, it offers you tranquility, romance, amazingly unearthly scenery, unforgetable memories and probably the most beautiful sunset in the world!…

3. Grand Canyon , Arizona



The 5000 feet canyon that was formed from the river waters after thounads of years, is one of the places one can see from space. Imagine how it look from the ground…

2. Rafting in the Zambezi river, Zambia



Now this is just for the bravest of people. During the February to June rainfalls the river can go almost 4 meters higher than the Colorado river!

1. Angkor Wat, Cambodia



One of the most important archaeological sites in S.A. Asia if not the World too. Protected by Unesco. A must if you travel in this part of the world.