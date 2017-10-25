Traveler flies to Crete as only passenger on plane!

The writer and telly food expert got VIP service on the four-hour flight from Glasgow as she was the only passenger on her plane

Author Karon Grieve paid £46 for a private Jet – all 2 herself.

The writer and telly food expert was flying to Crete on Sunday afternoon for a break.

And she was stunned to find she was the only passenger on the Jet2 plane from Glasgow to Heraklion.

Her solo status meant she got a VIP service on the four-hour flight and personal Tannoy messages from the captain.

Karon, from Dunlop, in Ayrshire, said: “When I turned up for the flight, I expected it to be quiet because it’s the very end of season and most people are coming home.

“I asked the girl at check-in how many were going to be flying and she said I should guess, so I counted it down from 10 and it turned out there were three people booked on.

“Imagine my surprise when I got to the gate and the flight crew greeted me saying, ‘Hi, you are our only passenger. You have your own private jet today.’

“I was amazed. The captain Laura came and chatted before take-off and I was in first name terms with Viktoria, Ashleigh, Toyah and Diane before the doors even closed. Later, the first officer Lee came for a chat.

“As we flew over places of interest, Laura would come on the tannoy saying, ‘Hi, Karon and the girls. We are now flying over Croatia, look to your left.’

“She also had us watch the most amazing lightning storm that we flew serenely through.

“This added to the magic of this once in a lifetime experience. This really was my very own private Jet2.”

Karon, who appears on STV The Hour and BBC Radio Scotland, says retreating to a quiet resort is a great way to relax.

She rents an apartment in Crete and has already done 18 flights this year.

A spokeswoman for Jet2 said: “We’re delighted Karon got to experience our VIP customer service in style.

“It is not unusual for the final outbound flight of the season to have fewer bookings than normal. We hope Karon has a fantastic time in Crete.”

Source: dailyrecord.co.uk