Travellers to wear Covid-19 electronic tracking bracelets

The British authorities are implementing the measure for travellers visiting Barbados

British travellers visiting Barbados will need to wear electronic tracking bracelets until they are found to be coronavirus negative.

According to the updated travel recommendation of the British Foreign Secretary, the British should stay in their hotel room and may be asked to wear an electronic tracking bracelet until the results of the second test come out.

If the result is negative, the quarantine will end.

This measure will enable health authorities to check whether travelers follow quarantine regulations.

source tornosnews.gr