Trilateral meeting of Greece, Germany & Spain in Brussels

What will Germany ask Greece to do now?

Following last night’s long meeting on migration at the Brussels EU Summit, Angela Merkel, Alexis Tsipras and Pedro Sánchez will meet in the European capital on the sidelines of the summit in order to further talk on the issue and set a certain joint-action framework.

The upcoming meeting was finalized early Friday morning.

It marks the generated mobility on the matter in question but without Italy’s presence. After the current election battle, the new conservative -especially on migration- Italian government remains outside of talks for now.

Source: Spiros Sideris/balkaneu