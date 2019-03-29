TripAdvisor: Aegean Airlines voted best regional airline in Europe

Aegean Airlines was voted the best regional airline in Europe and Greece for 2019, according to TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards. In addition, Aegean ranked first in the category of Best Business Class in Europe.

A total of 57 airline companies won 91 awards in various categories.

The best airlines in the world following the travel platform’s voting were:

1. Singapore Airlines

2. Qatar Airways

3. EVA Air

4. Emirates

5. Japan Airlines (JAL)

6. Southwest Airlines

7. Azul

8. Air New Zealand

9. Jet2.com

10. ANA (All Nippon Airways)

The winners emerged after an algorithm was applied which included factors such as quality and the volume of reviews for each airline by travellers over the past 12 months at TripAdvisor Flights. The attributes award-winning companies are known for are excellent service, quality, and value.