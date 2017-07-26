Triumphant Olympiakos beats Partizan in Belgrade 1-3! (PHOTOS)

Olympiakos holds the ticket for the next stage of the Champions League with an amazing 1-3 victory in Belgrade against Partizan.

The party started on the 6′ minute with Marin, but the Serbs equalized just four minutes later. Nothing important took place until the end of the first half. But as the second half begun, Olympiakos came out more organized and on the 56′ scored again with Marin for the 1-2. And as if this was not enough, on 91′ Emenike scored the final 1-3!

Now Partizan needs a true miracle to turn this around.

It should be mentioned that on half time there was tension between the players of the two teams and there were objects thrown to the players of Olympiakos by Partizan fans.