True story! Single mother marries her rug in official ceremony! (video)

When Bekki Cocks’ friends told her that if she loved her rug so much she should marry it – not many of them expected her to follow through with it.

The 26-year-old casino worker declared “I Rug You” in front of specially invited guests as she married the rug of her life in a special service.

Bekki and ‘Mat’ – the name given to her favourite rug by the mum-of-two – were tied the knot and enjoying a relaxing honeymoon at home in Greater Manchester.

During the intimate hour-long service Bekki, who was dressed in a traditional all-white wedding dress for the occasion, promised to love, honour and care for Mat ‘till death us do part’.

Bekki said: “I bought Mat about a year ago and I’ve been banging on about how much I love him to anyone who will listen ever since.

“It became a bit of a thing with my friends who used to joke ‘if you love Mat so much why don’t you marry him?’.

Single mum marries her rug! pic.twitter.com/HhDFmZbkGG — The Sun (@TheSun) December 8, 2019

more at thesun.co.uk