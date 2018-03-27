Truly hilarious PAOK candle inspired by Savvidis gun! (funny photo)

PAOK Thessaloniki fans are well known among the football community in Greece for their creativity when it comes to inventing funny chants. But this guy arguably outdid them all with one of the most inventive moves, which went viral on social media.

Easter is just around the corner, and one of the traditions in the celebration of the Passover involves holding a themed “candle” at Church. Our “hero” thought of a brilliant, and very funny idea, mixing his love of PAOK with the current affairs (i.e PAOK President’s gun when he invaded the pitch recently) to make an Easter candle with a fake gun tied to it!

Even if it won’t be mass sold (for apparent reasons) the photo of the candle has garnered a lot of attention and many laughs on the internet.