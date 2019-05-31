Trump agrees to form Working Group on S-400 suggested by Erdogan!

Washington has repeatedly threatened to halt the procurement of F-35s by Ankara

Ever since Ankara inked an agreement with Russia to buy S-400 defence systems in December 2017, Washington has been pressuring it into abandoning the deal. The US has threatened to halt the delivery of F-35 jets ordered by Turkey and even to boot it out of NATO, if it doesn’t follow the demands.

US President Donald Trump has accepted an offer by his Turkish colleague Recep Tayyip Erdogan to create a working group on Russian S-400 air defence systems, which will be procured by Ankara this summer, Turkish Anadolu Agency reported.

“Trump reacted positively to Erdogan’s proposal to create a working group on S-400”, the media’s source said.

Erdogan earlier offered the US to form a joint working group to iron out Washington’s concerns regarding the system being able to reveal the F-35’s vulnerabilities to Moscow. He raised the issue of the working group on S-400 in a telephone conversation with Trump on Wednesday.

