North Korean leader Kim speaks of “major changes” after Trump meeting (live)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump have signed a “historic” document that would lead to “major change,” they announced at a joint news conference after their first face-to-face meeting in Singapore.

“Today we had a historic meeting and decided to leave the past behind, and we are about to sign a historic document. The world will a see a major change,” Kim said, before thanking his US counterpart for the meeting.

US President Donald Trump talked to the press following meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore while signing a “historic” document. The much-anticipated summit marks the first time a North Korean leader has met a US president. President Trump responded to a question if he intended to invite the North Korean leader to the White House “Absolutely I will”. The official press conference is expected to start shortly.