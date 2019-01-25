Trump announces end of governement shut down

President Donald Trump and Congress have reportedly reached a deal to reopen the government, which has been shut down for 35 days as the White House and congressional Democrats clash over border wall funding.

The two sides have reportedly agreed to a “clean” continuing resolution that would fund the government for either two or three weeks and does not include border wall funding. It would provide back pay for 800,000 government workers. The Trump administration and Congress would continue their debate about border security.

