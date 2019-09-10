Trump announces on Twitter that he fired National Security Advisor John Bolton

Bolton himself has yet to comment on the announcement

The shock announcement came amid media reports suggesting that the US president and his national security advisor had major disagreements over the invitation of the Taliban to Camp David for peace talks. Trump, however, denied the reports, branding them “fake news,” while confirming that the peace talks are currently “dead.”

US President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter in order to announce that he had asked National Security Advisor John Bolton to resign.

The US president shed light on the fact that he “disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration”, without further specifying.

