Trump blasts Pelosi’s call to “mechanize the speakership” an “illegal statement”

Pelosi subpoena threat “illegal”, Trump says, will take to Supreme Court

President Donald Trump -in an exclusive interview with The Washington Times on Thursday- denounced House Minority Leader Nancy’s threat to subpoena the president if Democrats win Congress – calling the threat ‘illegal,’ before vowing to take the fight to the Supreme Court.

Pelosi, 78, made the comment during a CNN campaign forum last week.

“Subpoena power is interesting, to use it or not to use it,” Pelosi said. “It’s a great arrow to have in your quiver in terms of negotiating on other subjects.”

Trump accused Pelosi of trying to leverage her role as speaker to negotiate.

Trump shrugged off the Democrat’s threat of impeachment, noting that the process would take two years to get to the Supreme Court.

“That alone takes two years to get it to the Supreme Court -that statement- before you do anything,” Trump said, vowing to meet any threats with litigation.

“They can play that game, but I can play that game also,” he said.

