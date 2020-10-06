Trump calls for repeal of Section 230, after Facebook and Twitter censor his Covid-19 comment

President Trump called for the repeal of Section 230 on Tuesday, meaning that he believes social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to be publishers rather than platforms.

REPEAL SECTION 230!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Section 230 currently gives social media companies an exemption from laws regarding libel and defamation, as they are considered hosts of others (users) rather than advocates themselves of any political leanings.

With big tech sites now frequently using fact-check measures that many say have a political slant, a repeal of Section 230 would mean that they are held accountable for how they portray themselves.

Both Facebook and Twitter censored a post from President Trump on Tuesday comparing the seasonal flu to COVID-19.

“Flu season is coming up!” started the president’s post, which was shared to both social media sites. “Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!”

Facebook took the post down, while Twitter added a warning label to the post, saying it violated the company’s rule against “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.” Facebook did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

