Trump cracks term limit joke after Mueller report victory (video)

President Trump trolled his critics following the release of the Mueller report, joking that he was going to be in office for the next 10 to 14 years.

The president was hosting participants of the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride in the East Room and was given a trophy as a token of appreciation.

“This will find a permanent place, at least for six years, in the Oval Office,” Trump said. “I was going to say for at least 10 to 14 years. But we would cause bedlam, so we’ll say six.”

Trump is limited by the US Constitution to eight years in office.

