Trump tweets Democrats’ ongoing probe into Russia election meddling is a “Witch Hunt”

U.S President Donald Trump expressed his disappointment in a tweet about his political opponents’ ongoing attempts to link his campaign to Russia and the alleged meddling in the U.S general elections. Trump is preparing to leave for the G7 Summit in Canada, before leaving for Singapore to take part in talks with North Korea on the country’s suspension of its nuclear programme.

“Isn’t it Ironic? Getting ready to go to the G-7 in Canada to fight for our country on Trade (we have the worst trade deals ever made), then off to Singapore to meet with North Korea & the Nuclear Problem…But back home we still have the 13 Angry Democrats pushing the Witch Hunt!

The President responded to reports about the whereabouts and health of wife Melania by tweeting yesterday that she was doing “very well”.