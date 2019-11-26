Trump finally meets Conan, the hero-dog that helped take down ISIS leader

President Trump said no unarmed man would be able to overcome Conan, calling the dog a “tough cookie”

Every dog has its day, and today was Conan’s.

The U.S. Special Forces canine that helped take down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in last month’s raid in northern Syria met with President Donald Trump on Monday and was given a hero’s welcome.

“It’s a great honor to have Conan here,” Trump told reporters outside the White House as Vice President Mike Pence affectionately scratched the Belgian Malinois’s ears.

Conan was awarded a medal and a plaque to commemorate the Oct. 26 raid in which the dog was injured, Trump said.

“This is the ultimate fighter, ultimate everything,” Trump said of Conan.

Some confusion had surrounded the dog’s gender; White House officials initially identified the dog as a female, but later said he was a male.

Trump said he was shown how fast Conan can move. He said “a strong man, really strong, fighter” wouldn’t stand a chance against the dog.

Read more: HuffPost