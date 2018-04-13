“Trump had Love Child”, says doorman, but there’s a problem

Who said, “I think they lost their money”?

On Thursday, a newly-released report alleged that the National Enquirer paid a doorman at a Trump property in New York City thousands of dollars to remain silent about a rumor that Donald Trump had an illegitimate child with a female employee.

American Media Inc., which owns the National Enquirer, allegedly paid $30,000 to Dino Sajudin for the rumor about Trump’s sex life in exchange for signing a contract that prohibited him from disclosing the rumor or details of the contract to anyone.

Sajudin claimed that Trump fathered a child with an employee at Trump World Tower, a story that the Enquirer reportedly pursued for four weeks before dropping it. The Associated Press reports:

The woman at the center of the rumor about Trump denied emphatically to the AP last August that she’d ever had an affair with Trump, saying she had no idea the Enquirer had paid Sajudin and pursued his tip. The AP has not been able to determine if the rumor is true and is not naming the woman.

“This is all fake,” said the woman Sajudin accused of having Trump’s love child. “I think they lost their money.”

However, there is a problem with Sajudin’s story: His ex-wife claims he is a liar who is notorious for making up stories.

“He’s infamous for making up stories,” Sajudin’s ex-wife, Nikki Benfatto said. “He’s seen the chupacabra. He’s seen bigfoot. One of our friends who passed away, he saw him too, walking down the street.”

The New York Daily News reports:

Benfatto said she stopped communicating with her ex in 2014 after he threatened her and spread false rumors about her online.

“He always had something to say about people,” Benfatto continued. “I never recall him mentioning anything like that. The behavior is so extreme and so bizarre.”

“I’m not surprised by what I’m hearing now but do I believe it? No way,” Benfatto concluded. “He’s money hungry.”

