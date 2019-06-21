Trump: I called off the attack on Iran 10 minutes before it happened

Author: Thema Newsroom

“Not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone”

Related Stories

Just 10 minutes before the attack, The US President Donald Trump stopped the operation against Iran, which confirmed that Washington and Tehran were on the brink of war following the shooting down of unmanned US aircraft by Iran.

Donald Trump explained in three tweets the reasons why he decided to stop the attack on three different sites he had approved after the US drone was shot down.

Tags With: