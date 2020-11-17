“Trump is seriously considering running for President again in 2024” his top advisers reveal

Trump is still seeking to exhaust his legal options for the previous election before taking the next step

Donald Trump is seriously considering running for the presidency of the United States again in 2024 and has mentioned it in talks with his top advisers in recent days, a senior adviser to Trump’s campaign as well as an ally of the American President told CBS News.

Earlier, CBS News reported that while no final decisions have been made, Trump advisers are working hard to keep his options open as they begin to plan for his political future. However, Trump is seeking to exhaust his legal options for the previous election before taking the next step.

Republican Sen. Kevin Kramer called Trump last week to express his support for the President’s efforts to challenge the election results, according to Politico. However, an official close to Kramer said that Trump had revealed to him that “if that does not work, I will be a candidate again in four years”.

See Also:

Now is the perfect time to sink the “Freedom” Class Littoral Combat Ship – Analysis

The silent rise of Greece as a Mediterranean power