Trump, Johnson, Macron and Trudeau in a high school cafeteria: Hilarious SNL sketch (video)

A video from a reception at Buckingham Palace during last week’s NATO Summit in London appeared to show several world leaders, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and French President Emmanuel Macron, poking fun at US President Donald Trump over his antics at this week’s NATO summit.

“He was late because he takes a 40 minute press conference at the top,” Trudeau is heard saying, apparently alluding to the lengthy and at times tense media availabilities Trump held with Macron, himself, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during the gathering.

The footage made the internet rounds confirming the uneasy relationship between the US President and his allies in the military alliance. SNL could not let the chance slip by and created a hilarious video depicting the three aforementioned leaders in a cafeteria mocking the US President in a high-school style sketch. Enjoy.