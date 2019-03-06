Trump kicks India, Turkey out of trade preference program

Ankara’s termination follows a finding that it is sufficiently economically developed and should no longer benefit from preferential market access

President Donald Trump said Monday that he has kicked India and Turkey out of a decades-old U.S. program that allows developing countries to export thousands of goods to the United States without paying duties.

India’s termination from the Generalized System of Preferences program follows its failure to provide the United States with assurances that it will give equitable and reasonable access to its markets in numerous sectors, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in a statement.

Turkey’s termination from GSP follows a finding that it is sufficiently economically developed and should no longer benefit from preferential market access to the United States market, USTR said.

U.S. law requires Trump to wait at least 60 days after he notifies Congress and the governments of the two countries before he formally terminates their participation by issuing a presidential proclamation. Trump sent letters notifying Congress of the changes today.

