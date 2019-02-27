Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting ends with no agreement

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the two sides looked forward to meeting in the future

President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un cut short their second summit Thursday without reaching an agreement, a stunning collapse of talks that caused both leaders to leave their Vietnam meeting early and cancel a planned signing ceremony.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the leaders had a “very good and constructive meeting” and discussed ways to advance “denuclearization and economic driven concepts.” She said their teams “look forward to meeting in the future.

Both leaders motorcades roared away from the downtown Hanoi summit site within minutes of each other after lunch and the signing ceremony was scuttled. Trump’s end-of-summit news conference was moved up and White House aides said he would address the sudden change in plans.

The breakdown came just hours after Trump and Kim appeared to inch toward normalizing relations between their still technically-warring nations as the American leader tamped down expectations that their talks would yield an agreement by the reclusive country to take concrete steps toward ending its nuclear program.

source: here