Trump: NATO meeting was good, but meeting with Putin great!

He may have been called an ally-betraying Putin-loving traitor by the US liberal media, but Donald Trump is not making any apologies after his European tour that culminated in ground-breaking talks with the Russian president.

“While I had a great meeting with NATO, raising vast amounts of money, I had an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia. Sadly, it is not being reported that way – the Fake News is going Crazy!” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

“I had a great meeting with NATO. They have paid $33 Billion more and will pay hundreds of Billions of Dollars more in the future, only because of me. NATO was weak, but now it is strong again (bad for Russia). The media only says I was rude to leaders, never mentions the money!” tweeted Trump

