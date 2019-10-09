Trump on Syria troop withdrawal: US should have never been in the Middle East

“We went to war under a false & now disproven premise, WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION. There were NONE!”

The US president replied to a tweet by ‘Twitter Moments’ which claimed that the White House said Ankara will be moving forward with its incoming operation and will take responsibility for all Daesh fighters they capture.

US President Donald Trump has commented of the US troop pullout from Syria, saying that the United States should never have been in the Middle East in the first place.

Fighting between various groups that has been going on for hundreds of years. USA should never have been in Middle East. Moved our 50 soldiers out. Turkey MUST take over captured ISIS fighters that Europe refused to have returned. The stupid endless wars, for us, are ending! https://t.co/Fbcem9i55Z — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019

In a follow-up post, he added that going into the US military involvement in the Middle East was “the worst decision ever made in the history” of the country.

“We went to war under a false and now disproven premise, weapons of mass destruction. There were none!” he said, referring to the build-up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, when the Bush administration claimed that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction — which were nowhere to be found.

