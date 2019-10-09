Trump on Syria troop withdrawal: US should have never been in the Middle East

Author: Thema Newsroom

The US president replied to a tweet by ‘Twitter Moments’ which claimed that the White House said Ankara will be moving forward with its incoming operation and will take responsibility for all Daesh fighters they capture.

US President Donald Trump has commented of the US troop pullout from Syria, saying that the United States should never have been in the Middle East in the first place.

In a follow-up post, he added that going into the US military involvement in the Middle East was “the worst decision ever made in the history” of the country.

“We went to war under a false and now disproven premise, weapons of mass destruction. There were none!” he said, referring to the build-up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, when the Bush administration claimed that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction — which were nowhere to be found.

