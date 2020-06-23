Trump: People destroying statues will be imprisoned for 10 years

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: June 23, 2020

He has authorised Federal authorities to arrest vandals

US President Donald Trump has tweeted that he has authorised Federal authorities to arrest anyone vandalising statues of other Federal property with a penalty of 10 years in prison.

“This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!”, he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

 

 

