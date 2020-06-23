Trump: People destroying statues will be imprisoned for 10 years

US President Donald Trump has tweeted that he has authorised Federal authorities to arrest anyone vandalising statues of other Federal property with a penalty of 10 years in prison.
“This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!”, he wrote in a follow-up tweet.
I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent…..
