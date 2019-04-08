Trump picks McAleenan for Department of Homeland Security

Who said, “one of the smartest men with whom I have worked”?

The former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Thomas Homan, told Fox News on Sunday that President Trump made the right move replacing Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan.

Homan, a Fox News contributor, called McAleenan one of the smartest men with whom he has worked.

“He knows border issues, and he can hit the ground running,” Homan told Jon Scott on “Fox Report.” “He knows the border… he will start day one.”

Nielsen resigned on Sunday amid the administration’s growing frustration over migrants approaching the Mexico border.

Read more HERE