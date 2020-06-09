Trump Plans To Slash U.S. Troop Numbers In Germany (infographic)

On Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that President Trump has ordered a sharp reduction in the number of U.S. troops serving in Germany. The latest Defence Manpower Data Centre figures show that there are 34,674 U.S. service members in Germany and that is set to be capped at 25,000 in September, a 27.5 percent reduction. Trump has consistently criticised Germany and other NATO allies for not paying enough on defence and demanded they do more to share the alliance’s financial burden.

That reduction would see Germany fall from the country hosting the second-highest volume of U.S. troops to third place overall. Currently, Japan hosts 55,165, the most of any nation. Germany would be displaced by South Korea which hosts 26,184 U.S. troops, though Trump has also threatened Seoul with similar cuts. Italy and the UK round off the top-five with 12,353 and 9,394 service members, respectively.

