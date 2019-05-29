Trump proposes extra $1.6 billion for NASA’s 2024 return to Moon

But higher cash infusions will be needed in the future

NASA’s push to put humans on the moon in 2024 may get a financial boost next year.

A new budget amendment gives NASA an additional $1.6 billion in fiscal year 2020, on top of the $21 billion already allocated to the space agency, President Donald Trump announced today (May 13).

“Under my Administration, we are restoring @NASA to greatness and we are going back to the moon, then Mars. I am updating my budget to include an additional $1.6 billion so that we can return to space in a BIG WAY!” Trump said via Twitter this afternoon.

The amendment is a proposal for now, however; NASA won’t get the money until Congress, which has the power of the purse, officially signs off.

The extra $1.6 billion is designed to help NASA put astronauts down near the lunar south pole in 2024, an ambitious goal that Vice President Mike Pence laid out in March. (Prior to Pence’s announcement, the agency had been working toward a late-2020s crewed lunar landing.) This pioneering mission will help lead to a long-term, sustainable human presence on the moon, NASA officials have said.

