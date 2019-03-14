Trump ready to veto bill that would end his border emergency declaration

POTUS: “The Wall is already under major construction”

“I am prepared to veto, if necessary”, the US President Donald Trump said in an early morning tweet he sent on Thursday as the Senate prepared to pass legislation that will end his national emergency declaration at the US border.

On 15 February, US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on the US border with Mexico. Before that, the Congress had refused to allocate the $5.7 billion the POTUS had requested for border security.

