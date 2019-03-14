Trump ready to veto bill that would end his border emergency declaration

“I am prepared to veto, if necessary”, the US President Donald Trump said in an early morning tweet he sent on Thursday as the Senate prepared to pass legislation that will end his national emergency declaration at the US border.

