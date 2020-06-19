Trump said he might declassify Roswell “alien” incident

POTUS observed that there are “millions and millions of people” interested in the issue

The question of whether alien-encounter incidents from the 20th century were real keeps many people awake at night, with the 1947 Roswell matter one of the more intriguing stories.

An alleged UFO crashed in Roswell, New Mexico, later said to be a weather balloon. POTUS, however, acts as if he seems to know more on the matter.

During an interview with one of his sons, when asked about the possibility of declassifying information on the Roswell “alien” incident, US President Donald Trump said that he “will have to think about it.”

POTUS observed that there are “millions and millions of people” interested in the issue of extraterrestrial intelligence. Trump asserted that he could not elaborate on “what I know about it,” and teased that “Roswell’s a very interesting place.”

“There are millions and millions of people that want to go there, that want to see it. I won’t talk on what I know about it, but it’s very interesting. Roswell is a very interesting place. A lot of people would like to know what’s going on,” said the president said to his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

source sputniknews.com