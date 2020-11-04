Trump says change of lead “VERY STRANGE” in twitter post

President Donald Trump has disputed the results coming out from key states dubbing the sudden swing in the lead he had as “VERY STRANGE” in a tweet.

It is the second time in the day the Trump questioned the results of the counting. On his Twitter account, he wrote that “they are trying to steal the victory” while a little while later in his statements from the White House he announced that “We will go to the supreme court and ask for the counting to stop. We do not want them to cast new ballots at 4 in the morning. ”

