Trump says he will put an end to “crazy” arms race with China and Russia

President Donald Trump on Monday said that the U.S., China, and Russia would “at some time in the future” begin talks to end what he described as an uncontrollable arms race, and declared U.S. defence spending “crazy!”

The statement marks a dramatic reversal for the president, who has championed increased spending on the military and in August signed a colossal defence spending bill.

“The U.S. spent 716 Billion Dollars this year”, Trump tweeted.

In recent months, Trump has escalated his attacks on Russia for its arms program and announced his intention to withdraw from a Cold War-era nuclear weapons treaty.