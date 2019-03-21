Trump says it is time for the US to fully recognise Israel’s control over Golan Heights

he said it was of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and regional stability

US President Donald Trump in a statement on Thursday said it was time for the United States to fully recognise Israeli control over the Golan Heights.

“After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and regional stability,” Trump said via Twitter.

His statement will most likely spark strong opposition by the Arab nations in the region.

Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria in the closing stages of the 1967 Six-Day War. Most of the Syrian Arab inhabitants fled the area during the conflict.