Trump signs declaration recognising Israel’s sovereignty over disputed Golan Heights

US President Donald Trump has signed a declaration recognising Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, seized from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War.

In a joint press conference with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Trump hailed the “powerful” relationship between the US and Israel, while Netanyahu called the signing “historic justice” and a “diplomatic victory.”

The announcement comes less than a week after Trump tweeted support for Israel’s claim to the territory, despite the UN ruling the annexation “null and void.” The Golan Heights is home to some 27,000 Syrians, and the Israeli occupation of the area has been blasted as “completely beyond international law” by the Arab League.

