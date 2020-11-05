Trump supporters converging on vote-counting centres

Angry Donald Trump supporters have converged on vote-counting centres in key US election battleground states as protests swept the country.

“Stop the count!” they shouted in Detroit as the Trump campaign announced it had filed a lawsuit to stop the tallying of votes in the Midwestern state which was called for Joe Biden by CNN and other major networks on Wednesday.

In Phoenix, Arizona, dozens of Trump fans chanted “stop the steal” and “four more years” – as they demanded a complete count of ballots amid signs they were clawing back the Democrat’s lead in the state.

Meanwhile, thousands of mostly anti-Trump protesters took to cities from New York to Seattle across the US as the election remained undecided on Thursday morning. Police in Manhattan arrested more than 50 protesters after a peaceful demonstration led to clashes.

The protests came as President Trump insisted without evidence there were major problems with the voting and the ballot counting, especially with mail-in votes, and as Republicans filed suit in various states over the election.

