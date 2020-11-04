Trump supporters stabbed near White House (warning: graphic video)

Their lives are not in danger

Four Trump supporters were stabbed outside the White House.

The three men and a woman, who said they supported Donald Trump, were taken to hospital after being attacked with a knife near the White House.

According to the Washington police, the injured are not in a serious condition as the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

It is unclear if the attack is related to the protest that was held in front of the White House.